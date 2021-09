SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The topic weighs heavy on some hearts that have had a loved one die by suicide. With September 5 beginning a national week of awareness for suicide prevention, Avera psychiatrist Dr. Matt Stanley discussed why this year is particularly important to have the right conversations before it’s too late. He says current statistics tell a compelling story about our need for more action. Suicide is the second leading cause of death for people age 10 to 34 and is preceded by accidents,134 Americans die every day by suicide, Native Americans and Caucasian males make up a large portion of suicides locally, and those with access to guns have substantially higher rates of suicide. The fastest-growing demographic is girls ages 10-14 committing suicide.

