CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Join the Buffalo Rumblings pick ’em contest to benefit the American Cancer Society

By Buffalo Rumblings
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe staff at Buffalo Rumblings is hosting a pick ‘em contest this season to benefit the American Cancer Society, and all Buffalo Bills fans are welcome to join in the fun. Participants will be competing against our podcast hosts, and some special guests, for the right to be crowned the Buffalo Rumblings champion. The winners will have a chance to receive great prizes including signed jerseys from Thurman Thomas, Zack Moss, Harrison Phillips and much more. The champion will also get to serve as a guest host on the Circling The Wagons podcast, for a chance to claim the ultimate bragging rights and recap the Bills season.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Tuesday Morning

The Dallas Cowboys have reportedly parted ways with one of their quarterbacks. According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, the NFC East franchise has released young quarterback Ben DiNucci. The former James Madison University quarterback played in three games for the Cowboys last season. He started a Sunday Night Football...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

This is why teams are not interested in Cam Newton

Much has been made of Cam Newton’s release by the New England Patriots, and the lack of interest from other teams in light of that. In reality, it sounds like the biggest factor is simply that Newton isn’t the player he once was in the eyes of NFL teams. According...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Sideline Video Of Aaron Rodgers Is Going Viral

Aaron Rodgers said on FOX this morning that he has nothing left to prove in the National Football League. “I don’t feel like I have anything left to prove on the field,” Rodgers told Erin Andrews. “I think it’s more about the enjoyment and the happiness and the quality of life that this game has afforded me over the years. And being able to 100 percent commit to everything that my job entails and there were many times during the offseason where I felt like I wasn’t able to fully do that. And until I was, it was a possibility.”
NFL
Cincy Jungle

Tua Tagovailoa won’t play vs. Bengals as Dolphins reportedly make push for Deshaun Watson

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow will make his 2021 debut Sunday vs. the Miami Dolphins, who won’t be playing fellow 2020 draftee Tua Tagovailoa. The No. 5 overall pick in last year’s NFL Draft, Tagovailoa was once viewed as the favorite to go No. 1 that year, an honor that ultimately was earned by Burrow. Tagovailoa had a rocky rookie season that saw him get benched in favor of Ryan Fitzpatrick at one point.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thurman Thomas
Yardbarker

Cowboys Sign Veteran QB: New Dak Prescott Backup?

There's a new quarterback in town. Is there a new backup for Dak Prescott?. According to our sources, the Dallas Cowboys have claimed former Carolina Panthers quarterback Will Grier off waivers. The move comes after the team parted ways with Ben DiNucci and Garrett Gilbert as part of Tuesday's roster...
NFL
FanBuzz

Trevor Lawrence & His Wife Are the NFL’s Next “It Couple”

New Jacksonville Jaguars and former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence didn’t waste much time becoming a household name. The long-haired, 6-foot-6 signal caller led Dabo Swinney‘s Clemson Tigers to a crushing win over Alabama in the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship as a freshman and skyrocketed to the 2021 NFL Draft’s top quarterback prospect.
NFL
NBC Sports

Former 49ers pass-rusher Haralson dies at age of 37

Former 49ers defensive player Parys Haralson, who spent his first seven NFL seasons with the franchise, died on Monday. He was 37. Haralson was a popular player in the locker room and with the fan base during his time with the 49ers. He was known for having close friendships with his teammates and lending support to those who needed it.
NFL
Yardbarker

NFL world blasts Urban Meyer for his catastrophic head-coaching debut with Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars may have a franchise quarterback in Trevor Lawrence, but their new head coach, Urban Meyer, might soon wear out his welcome. Heading into Week 1, Meyer’s Jaguars were favorites on the road against the Houston Texans, but they failed to live up to that billing and then some. It’s quite obvious, based on their transactions, that the Texans are trying to tank in 2021. That didn’t stop Jacksonville from getting crushed by a score of 37-21.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer#Pick Em#American Football#Buffalo Rumblings
Complex

Video Shows Rams and Bears Fans Brawl After Sunday Night Football Game

The latest fan brawl of the post-COVID era broke out in the bowels of SoFi Stadium on Sunday, as several Rams and Bears fans traded haymakers following Los Angeles’ blowout win over Chicago on Sunday Night Football. TMZ obtained footage of the fight, which reportedly stemmed from an incident that...
NFL
HOT 107.9

Local Community Mourns the Sudden Loss of Kevin Faulk’s 19-Year-Old Daughter, Kevione Faulk

It is with great sadness that we report Kevin Faulk's 19-year-old daughter, Kevione Faulk, has passed away. Kevione is one of Faulk's three children with his wife LaTisha and the news of her passing sent shockwaves through our local community. Although an official cause of death was not revealed, LSU confirmed the reports of her passing with a heartfelt message from the football team's official Twitter account.
NFL
FanSided

Daughter of former NFL RB Kevin Faulk tragically passes away

Kevione Faulk, daughter of LSU running backs coach Kevin Faulk, tragically passed away, the team announced on Monday. There is some sad and tragic news to report on Monday night. Kevione Faulk, daughter of former NFL running back and current LSU running backs coach Kevin Faulk, tragically passed away at...
NFL
FanSided

Aaron Rodgers reacts to Packers loss, getting benched for Jordan Love

The Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers put up a stinker against the New Orleans Saints, leading to his benching in the fourth quarter on Sunday. Green Bay Packers fans had to feel ecstatic entering Week 1. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was ready to go for the start of the season, and he faced off against a New Orleans Saints team that was starting Jameis Winston under center following the retirement of Drew Brees. Surely it would at least be a competitive game for Green Bay, right?
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Dallas Cowboys sign two players ahead matchup vs Chargers

The Dallas Cowboys have signed two players ahead of Sunday’s matchup against The Los Angeles Chargers, according to Michael Gehlken. The Cowboys signed kicker Lirim Hajrullahu and wide receiver Robert Foster to the practice squad. They will be replacing safety Darian Thompson and cornerback Deante Burton. Both are expected to miss some time with hamstring injuries.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Here we go again with Josh Gordon

The NFL might get another reunion with wide receiver Josh Gordon for what feels like the 100th time. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Josh Gordon has completed his treatment program and just needs to be reinstated. Gordon’s career has been a story. Once a star on the Cleveland Browns,...
NFL
FanSided

Jacksonville Jaguars: Offensive line already a must in 2022 NFL Draft

Offensive line is already a must for the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2022 NFL Draft. The opening week matchup between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans wasn’t exactly a matchup that had casual fans rushing to their television screens. If anything, it pitted two teams with hopes of capturing the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft against each other. Somehow, the results were still somewhat surprising.
NFL
Buffalo Rumblings

Rumblings guide to mastering your first Buffalo Bills home game

So, you’ve never attended a Buffalo Bills home game. You want to get the most out of the experience. Tailgating, activities, tips, and tricks. Well Buffalo Rumblings has you covered. Here’s a beginner’s guide to Bills games, complete with a couple graphics courtesy of Google Maps. Parking. First you gotta...
NFL
Sporting News

Football Pool Strategy: Tips, pick advice for how to win NFL Pick 'em Pool Contests in 2021

Many football fans are ready to play in NFL or college football pick 'em pools in 2021 after a year of uncertainty. In the most popular type of football picks contest, you have to predict the game winners (or point spread winners) of every NFL game over the course of the season. You also may need to assign confidence points to each of your picks. Of course, in order to win any type of pool, you need a sound strategy. Below, we offer up expert advice and tips so you can defy the odds and contend for prizes in your football pools all year long.
GAMBLING
warblogle.com

Join the 2021 War Blogle Pick ’em

The 9th Annual War Blogle Pick ’em brought to you by Hover Helmets has returned. Real football has returned. We’re not counting any championships won during a season with little to no fans or extremely uneven schedules. Nope. We’re playing for real championships this year. It’s a simple pick ’em....
FOOTBALL
landgrantholyland.com

Beat LGHL: Join our college pick’em league and win prizes this season

It is officially Week 1 of the 2021 college football season, and everyone is excited for a somewhat return to normalcy after whatever the hell it was that we saw last year. The fans are back, the bands are back, and — most importantly — the Buckeyes are back and ready to begin their chase towards the College Football Playoff and a national title.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy