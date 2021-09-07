Join the Buffalo Rumblings pick ’em contest to benefit the American Cancer Society
The staff at Buffalo Rumblings is hosting a pick ‘em contest this season to benefit the American Cancer Society, and all Buffalo Bills fans are welcome to join in the fun. Participants will be competing against our podcast hosts, and some special guests, for the right to be crowned the Buffalo Rumblings champion. The winners will have a chance to receive great prizes including signed jerseys from Thurman Thomas, Zack Moss, Harrison Phillips and much more. The champion will also get to serve as a guest host on the Circling The Wagons podcast, for a chance to claim the ultimate bragging rights and recap the Bills season.www.chatsports.com
