Winning market share in the rise of connected blood glucose testing at Chinese hospitals
In China, the use of connected point-of-care (POC) blood glucose testing will play an increasingly important role in diabetes management at hospitals. China has the largest number of diabetes cases in the world. Besides patients hospitalised for diabetes complications, the country also has a large population of inpatients with high blood glucose levels which has been associated with increased hospitalisation expenses.www.eiu.com
