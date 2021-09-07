CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
That’s the other side of the Christgau equation

I discovered great stuff through him but also found a lot of his loves were like the Emperor’s New Clothes to me - especially Sonic Youth and Lou Reed, but lots of others for sure. Like most critics, a mixed bag but useful once you figure out the general overlaps. And I also agree, the big annual multi critic poll is what I look for mostly.

Lou Reed
