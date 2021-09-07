Kenneth J. Slager, age 65, of Holland, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, September 5, 2021. Ken was a devoted husband, loving father of 3 boys, and a lifelong follower of the Lord. A deeply compassionate man, he lived his faith every day helping others in need with home or car repairs and could fix just about everything. He loved to spend time with friends and family – camping up north, working on or driving anything that had wheels and a motor, or pursuing his loved ones’ hobbies along with them.