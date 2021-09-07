CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Apple MagSafe charger for iPhone revealed in FCC filing

By AppleInsider Staff
Apple Insider
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Federal Communications Commission filing published Monday reveals an updated MagSafe charger for iPhone that could launch with an expected "iPhone 13" this fall. It is unclear what updates Apple has made to the charger, as testing data does not reveal significant operational changes. Apple could be implementing minor internal changes or part swaps to boost power transmission and efficiency, though there is no evidence of such enhancements in the FCC filing. — A rumor in July suggested Apple plans toenlarge iPhone's charging coil with "iPhone 13" to better manage heat dissipation and, perhaps, boost system wattage. A larger coil area would necessitate a MagSafe redesign, which in turn requires a fresh round of regulatory testing. Rumors of increased power output appear to be unfounded, however, at least in regard to this particular unit.

appleinsider.com

