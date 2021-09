Deathloop arrives on PS5 tomorrow and has already become one of the highest-rated games of 2021. While we wouldn't usually comment on PlayStation console exclusive titles, it's a bit more interesting here, purely because the game comes from Arkane Studios, one of Bethesda's developers. Of course, we all now know both of these companies are part of Xbox's first-party lineup, so the reviews for Deathloop have us particularly excited for its inevitable launch on Xbox in the future.

