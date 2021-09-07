CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Petersburg, PA

East Petersburg Borough -THEFT OF DONATION JAR FROM BUSINESS

 9 days ago

NLCRPD District & Sector Assignment: L86 SECTOR 41 EAST PETE BORO P8610. Primary Agency: NORTHERN LANCASTER COUNTY REGIONAL POLICE DEPARTMENT. NLCRPD is investigating the theft of a donation jar from an East Petersburg Business. Reporting party stated that at around 1500 hours he noticed that the donation/tip jar was stolen. He stated that there was a weeks’ worth of tips/donations in it. He believes that the value was somewhere around $125.00. He stated that he is unsure who stole the jar from the counter. Prior to discovery of the theft a white male come in the store asking for money. The reporting party stated that he provided this unknown male with a free meal. He stated that that the male drove a black colored Harley Davidson Night Rider edition with blue lights. He described the male as: white, balding, 5”10”, and 150lbs.

