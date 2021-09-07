People on the Move
Realtor-Associate at Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Advantage Realty. Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate Advantage Realty is pleased to welcome Madison Tom to our Kahala office. Madison was born in California, raised in Hawaii, and graduated from Kalaheo High School. For the past decade, Madison has worked as a personal childcare professional. Madison embodies the “Aloha Spirit” and her success is defined by hard work and commitment to others. She’s excited to pursue her passion for real estate and helping others turn their dreams of homeownership into reality.www.bizjournals.com
