Hercules upgrades Strong Guard lineup with new products

By Tire Business Staff
Tire Business
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — American Tire Distributors (ATD) Hercules Tires has added two products to its Strong Guard medium truck tire line, the H-MD and H-MX, for the mixed-service market. Both tires serve on and off-road applications, including construction, logging and mining. According to ATD, the Strong Guard H-MX provides extreme...

