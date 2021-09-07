CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Homefront: Necessity conquers fears of the ‘kitchen bomb’

Standard-Examiner
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI made a bomb in my kitchen last Saturday. Again. It’s an annual event. I use a thick, solid metal pot with a heavy locking lid, a gauge, a valve, heat, steam and pressure. And it scares me half to death every time I do it. But if I want to bottle the beans, I have to. Some people call it a pressure cooker. I call it my kitchen bomb.

www.standard.net

Comments / 0

