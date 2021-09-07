CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Netflix’s ‘The Healing Power Of Dude’ Season 2: Canceled Or Renewed?

TVShowsAce
TVShowsAce
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Netflix released Season 1 of The Healing Power of Dude in January 2020. The live-action kids’ series tells the story of Noah, a boy with an anxiety disorder and his emotional support dog, Dude. However, it is now more than a year and a half since Season 1 aired and fans wonder if there will ever be a second season.

www.tvshowsace.com

Comments / 0

Related
radionwtn.com

Season 3 of Netflix’s ‘You’ to debut in October

The Netflix series “You” will return for a third season in October. The streaming service shared a teaser and premiere date, Oct. 15, for Season 3 of the psychological thriller series. The teaser shows serial killer and former New York bookstore manager Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) baking a cake while pondering what to name his unborn son with Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti).
TV SERIES
FanSided

Unsolved Mysteries renewed for third volume at Netflix

It’s been quite some time since Unsolved Mysteries Volume 2 dropped, and we started to fear the worse. There’s some good news about the show, though. Deadline reported the great news about the true-crime mystery series. Unsolved Mysteries is coming back for another installment, bringing more mysteries for us to work out.
TV SERIES
Variety

Netflix Kicks Off Awards Season in Venice With Exclusive Party for ‘Power of the Dog’

Netflix is officially in the building. With both Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog” and Paolo Sorrentino’s “The Hand of God” playing at the festival, the streaming giant made its splashy debut on the Lido on Thursday, holding an exclusive reception in the afternoon for their top executives and partners at the chic Hotel Excelsior. Netflix film boss Scott Stuber, a recent Variety cover star, arrived at the party with his wife, the actor and model Molly Sims — and was greeted almost immediately by Cannes Film Festival director Thierry Fremaux. The irony was not lost on attendees, considering the streamer hasn’t...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Zahn
Person
Tom Everett Scott
Esquire

Netflix's Q-Force and the Power in Reclaiming Stereotypes

I don’t know how else to say it—I had gay voice growing up. Still kind of have gay voice. It’s not a pejorative, so much as it’s a fact. Growing up, there were gay kids who could duck and cover when it came to their sexuality, and then there were kids like me who get called by their mom’s names when they answered the phone, even though they were fourteen years old and the time for that should have passed. You get to a point where you are angry about it. Or you mask it. Eventually, you try to accept it, and if life really goes your way, you embrace it.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Marvel's Iron Fist Gets Honest Trailer Years After Netflix Cancellation, But It's Still Pretty Funny

It may not always be fun to see your favorite shows or movies being mocked online, but Honest Trailers are a pretty reliable way to get some laughs out of even critiques. Three years after Marvel and Netflix’s Iron Fist released its second and final season shortly before it was cancelled, the series has finally gotten the Honest Trailer treatment and it is quite hilarious.
TV & VIDEOS
tvseriesfinale.com

Only Murders in the Building: Season Two? Has the Hulu Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Streaming on the Hulu subscription service, the Only Murders in the Building TV show was created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman. It stars Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Aaron Dominguez, and Amy Ryan. The story follows three strangers who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one in the Arconia building in New York City. A former actor, Charles-Haden Savage (Martin) became famous for playing a detective in a police series. Oliver Putnam (Short) is a struggling Broadway director. Mabel Mora (Gomez) is a young mysterious woman who claims that she is renovating an apartment for her aunt. When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth.
TV SERIES
celebratingthesoaps.com

Netflix Renews Manifest For Supersized Fourth And Final Season

Netflix has finally come to the rescue of the supernatural drama Manifest after its original channel NBC balked at renewing it for another seasonal run. The show premiered on NBC on September 24, 2018 and has already produced three seasons and 42 episodes to date. After NBC dropped the show,...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Healing Power Of Dude#What S On Netflix
tvseriesfinale.com

Wu-Tang: An American Saga: Season Three? Has the Hulu Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Streaming on the Hulu subscription service, the Wu-Tang: An American Saga TV show is based on the true story of the Wu-Tang Clan, one of the most influential and important groups in hip-hop history. Ashton Sanders, Shameik Moore, Siddiq Saunderson, Julian Elijah Martinez, Marcus Callender, Zolee Griggs, TJ Atoms, Dave East, Johell Young, Uyoata Udi, and Damani Sease star. Set in the early ’90s in New York City, at the height of the crack cocaine epidemic, the show tracks the Clan’s formation, a vision of Bobby Diggs aka The RZA (Sanders), who strives to unite a dozen young, black men that are torn between music and crime but eventually rise to become the unlikeliest of American success stories. In season two, the Clan is disillusioned with life in the projects, and Bobby knows that success in the music industry could be their ticket to better lives. But getting the Clan members to drop everything for music isn’t easy. The resentment between Dennis (Saunderson), Sha (Moore), Power (Callender), and Divine (Martinez) still runs deep, while the other Clan members struggle to deal with intercity life. This time around, Bobby is dedicated to authenticity, and though he knows he can lead his crew through the music business challenges, the Clan’s fractures may prove too much to overcome.
TV & VIDEOS
tvseriesfinale.com

Queen Sugar: Season Seven? Has the OWN TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the OWN cable channel, Queen Sugar stars Rutina Wesley, Dawn-Lyen Gardner, Kofi Siriboe, Nicholas Ashe, Tina Lifford, Omar J. Dorsey, Ethan Hutchison, Bianca Lawson, and Tammy Townsend with Paula Jai Parker, Marquis Rodriguez, McKinley Freeman, and Erika Ashley recurring. Based on the Natalie Baszile novel, the story unfolds in the fictional Louisiana town of Saint Josephine. It chronicles the lives and loves of the Bordelon siblings who try to save the family sugarcane farm, after a family tragedy. Season six finds the Bordelon family reclaiming their lives coming out of the pandemic. As Ralph Angel (Siriboe) and Darla (Lawson) plan the arrival of their new baby, Nova (Wesley) continues to speak out against political corruption, and Charley (Gardner) faces a life-altering decision. Throughout the season, viewers will witness the joy amid the struggle and humanity’s ability to persevere through whatever life may bring.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Gamespot

Netflix's Narcos: Mexico To End With Season 3

Netflix has released a new teaser for Narcos: Mexico's Season 3, which will also be the companion series's final season. The next batch of the drug-cartel drama's episodes will hit the streaming service on November 5. According to a release, over the last 10 episodes "newly independent cartels struggle to...
TV SERIES
TVShowsAce

Netflix Movie ‘Heart Of Stone’ With Gal Gadot: What We Know

Popular actress Gal Gadot is in the headlines a lot lately including her role in the Netflix movie Red Notice with Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds. While we are already looking forward to that movie, it seems another Netflix/Gadot film is on the horizon. In fact, she will be starring in a big-budget, espionage action-thriller titled Heart of Stone. There isn’t a huge amount of information but read on to find out what we do know so far.
MOVIES
TVShowsAce

Netflix’s K-Drama & T-Drama Collections Take Massive Blow

Netflix viewers might have recognized the increase of content for the K-Drama genre. Consequently, that led the way for Taiwanese dramas or T-Dramas. However, it looks like some things are changing at Netflix. Keep reading to find out more about the massive blow Netflix’s K-Drama and T-Drama collections are taking.
TV & VIDEOS
centralrecorder.com

Netflix wont renew The Witcher Season 3 without Milestone

Has Netflix renewed The Witcher Season 3? They haven’t. Despite Witchercon and Henry Cavill, the lead actor in the promotion for their next global fan event, TUDUM The streaming network won’t approve the third season. This is unless the series achieved a significant feat. Will There BeThe Witcher Season 3?
TV SERIES
TVShowsAce

‘Vikings: Valhalla’: Netflix’s Plans For Large Episode Order Revealed

Vikings is a History Channel drama that premiered on the network in 2013. In 2019, fans learn that there will be a sequel series, Vikings: Valhalla. At the time, fans anticipated that the first season would premiere within the next year or so. Come to find out, production for Vikings: Valhalla is handled differently than the original. Keep reading to find out more about Netflix’s plans for the sequel series.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Succession: Is the HBO TV Show Cancelled or Renewed for Season Three?

An HBO drama from creator Jesse Armstrong, Succession stars Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Hiam Abbass, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen, Peter Friedman, Rob Yang, J. Smith Cameron, Dagmara Dominczyk, and Arian Moayed. Unfolding in New York, Succession follows the Roy family, which controls the Waystar Royco media conglomerate. Season two picks up where the freshman installment left off. In the face of an uncertain future, the Roy family struggles to retain control of their empire and ward off threats from the past.
TV SERIES
TVShowsAce

TVShowsAce

Enid, OK
59K+
Followers
17K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

This is a reality TV news site full of the latest news, interview and spoilers.

 https://www.tvshowsace.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy