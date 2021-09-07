CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
André 3000 Shares Statement Explaining Why Kanye West’s Drake Diss “Life of the Party” Didn’t Make ‘DONDA’

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Drake and Kanye West rivalry continued to heat up over the holiday weekend as the Toronto rapper leaked Kanye’s “Life Of The Party”—a collaboration with André 3000 where Kanye dissed Drake. After the song’s unexpected release, André’s verse was praised by everyone from T.I. to Scarface, and the OutKast rapper released a statement explaining why the song didn’t make DONDA.

