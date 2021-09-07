André 3000 Shares Statement Explaining Why Kanye West’s Drake Diss “Life of the Party” Didn’t Make ‘DONDA’

UPDATE: Following Drake’s leak of Kanye West’s “Life of the Party,” Andre 3000 issued the following statement regarding his role on what became a diss track: “A few weeks ago Kanye reached out about me being a part of the Donda album. I was inspired by his idea to make a musical tribute to his mom. It felt appropriate to me to support the Donda concept by referencing my own mother, who passed away in 2013. We both share that loss. I thought it was a beautiful choice to make a clean album but, unfortunately, I didn’t know that was the plan before I wrote and recorded my verse. It was clear to me that an edited ‘clean’ format of the verse would not work without having the raw, original also available. So, sadly, I had to be omitted from the original album release.

CELEBRITIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO