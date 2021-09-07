AIA cancels Canada Night at AAPEX

Something we often forget about headlights is that they're not just there to help us see the road ahead. They're important for allowing other road users and pedestrians to see us, too. Driving around at night with your headlights off can be dangerous, as other people can fail to see you before it's too late. The proud country of Canada wishes to deal with this problem, and is thus mandating new rules to improve the visibility of all cars on the road.

