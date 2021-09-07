AIA cancels Canada Night at AAPEX
OTTAWA — The Automotive Industries Association (AIA) of Canada has canceled its 2021 Canada Night event that was scheduled Nov. 2 during AAPEX in Las Vegas. "As the host of Canada Night, AIA Canada has a responsibility to ensure that they offer a safe, high-quality event that provides value and offers sponsors and attendees an unmatched opportunity to connect, network, and socialize with industry peers from across Canada and around the world," the association said.www.tirebusiness.com
