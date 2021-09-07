New Matrix 4 footage now online – first full trailer coming very soon

The long road to the release of The Matrix: Resurrections began in Las Vegas, when Warner Bros. teased the first trailer for Lana Wachowski’s highly anticipated Matrix sequel, the fourth in the series. Well, the trailer is getting closer to being released -- just a few more tweaks by the machines before they can show you what’s to come. In the meantime, WB has unveiled the first official teaser poster for The Matrix: Resurrections, as well as information about an interactive site that will allow users to start unlocking exclusive footage from the upcoming film.

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO