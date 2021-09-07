CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Matrix 4 footage now online – first full trailer coming very soon

By Jack Shepherd
 7 days ago
This piece has been updated to confirm new information. The first footage from The Matrix 4 has found its way online – and a new full-length trailer is due this week. A new teaser shows two pills – one red, one blue – morphing into the movie's iconic green text falling down. Then, words appear confirming that the first full-length trailer will be online this Thursday, September 9. Watch the teaser above.

