Thinka debuts world's first Z-Wave hub for HomeKit

Immerse yourself in everything you watch with the Sony HT-A5000 5.1.2ch Dolby Atmos Soundbar. You’ll truly feel like you’re in the scene of whichever movie you’re watching. With its Sound Field Optimization feature, it calibrates to your environment, making setup quick and easy. Moreover, you’ll love the 8K and 4K/120 passthrough, which give you vivid visuals and responsive gameplay. Additionally, the Hi-Res Audio and 360 Reality Audio give you great quality. Furthermore, you can choose from two subwoofers as well as a rear speaker set, and you can pair it with with BRAVIA XR TVs. This gives you easy access to soundbar controls and Acoustic Center Sync. Get the best of the best with its premium omnidirectional block design and wireless TV connection, and stream through Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Chromecast built-in11, Spotify Connect, and Apple AirPlay 2. Finally, integrate it with your whole home using Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO