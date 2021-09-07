Obituary: Anne Tongren, 81

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Another round of automatic gunfire near 49th Street on Tuesday night killed a man known by many in north Minneapolis. He was in his vehicle and ended up in a ditch off I-94. Gospel singer, minister, and model Jovanta Patton knew the victim, Harvey Williams, from childhood. “We don’t know the details – I’m not here to speak on that, but I am here to speak on how we are going to miss someone who was a good person that would help change the community,” said Patton, who met Williams at Edison High School. Word spread quickly of Williams’ death. Patton and...

