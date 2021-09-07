Obituary: Anne Tongren, 81
Anne Carlene Tongren died on July 23, 2021, in Potomac, Md. She was preceded in death by her parents John Corbin Tongren and Alice Jeanette Jones. Anne was born on Sept. 1, 1939 and grew up in Erie, Pennsylvania where she graduated from Strong Vincent High School and later from the University of Michigan. She relocated to the Washington DC area and began work with the DC library where she led a program for reading to children, and later worked at Unity Woods Yoga Center in Bethesda.
