5 Tips for Improving Air Quality on International Clean Air Day

Wednesday’s cold front came through without much fanfare helping to reinforce the dry air that’s already in place, but it also opened the door for wildfire smoke to enter into the atmosphere. Northerly winds with high pressure aloft is pulling wildfire smoke into the atmosphere and air quality in Central Texas will be reduced to some of the most unhealthy levels we’ve seen in quite some time. The air quality drops from ‘moderate’ Wednesday to ‘unhealthy for sensitive groups’. Those sensitive groups, per the Environmental Protection Agency, are those with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children. Everyone will probably notice a bit of a haze to the atmosphere that should hang around for a few days. Concentrations of smoke in the atmosphere should stay high through at least Friday and probably deeper into the weekend. For sensible weather, it’s smooth sailing for us. Morning temperatures in the mid-to-upper 60s through Sunday morning will warm into the low 90s today. Since dry air is in place, temperatures will warm quickly but heat index values will be at or lower than the actual temperature. High pressure hanging around should boost afternoon highs into the mid-90s through Sunday afternoon with generally clear skies.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 7 DAYS AGO