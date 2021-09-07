CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

A potted history of pasta (and how the world fell in love with it)

By Richard Mellor
The Guardian
The Guardian
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ed62Q_0bopEfJ600

Marco Polo’s myriad influences on Europe included encouraging the use of paper money, furthering Asian cartography and pioneering trade routes. But bringing pasta to our fair continent? Sorry, Marco, but you can’t have that one – in spite of a popular myth to this effect.

Instead, prevailing wisdom reckons that this Italian classic was introduced to Italy by Arabs. Centuries later, with production fast-tracked by the Industrial Revolution, it went on to seduce many other nations. Today, hundreds of specific forms of pasta are crafted, with many dishes world famous.

Such success is down to a marketer’s dream array of attributes. Pasta is generally healthy to consume. It’s easy to cook. It’s extremely adaptable, and pleasingly sustainable – and let’s not forget, utterly delicious. And then there’s the social element: especially in Italy, pasta has always been associated with family and friends – it’s a food which brings people together, which brings joy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44YJEr_0bopEfJ600
A 15th-century rendering of the pasta making process. Photograph: Barilla

  • A 15th-century rendering of the pasta making process

Pasta comes to Europe
Long before Christ’s birth, Greeks, Etruscans and Romans were gobbling down pasta-like foods such as lagana , fine sheets of wheat dough. Yet these tended to be fried or baked, not cooked in water like classical pasta. Some time between the third and fifth centuries, however, a boiled dough called itrium became common in Palestine.

Probably derived from that, a dried vermicelli-like product accompanied eighth-century Libyan invaders to Sicily. Various ancient Arabic texts illustrate how Berber tribesmen had long used the slow-releasing carbohydrates of thin threads of itriyya to fuel desert crossings. The snack was prepared using flour from durum wheat – in which Sicily already specialised.

The oldest known written evidence of something definitively pasta in Italy dates to 1154 – more than a century before Marco Polo set off from Venice, note – and centres on Sicily. Compiling a report for the island’s Norman king, Roger II, the geographer Muhammad al-Idrisi documented “vast quantities” of spaghetti-style trii (presumably a derivation of itriyya) being mass-produced near the capital Palermo. “[It] is exported everywhere,” he wrote – “to Calabria, to Muslim and Christian countries. Very many shiploads are sent.”

References to the likes of macaroni, ravioli and vermicelli increasingly recur in Italian records from the 13th century onwards. Pasta even makes it into Giovanni Boccaccio’s 14th-century literary masterpiece The Decameron, which features a fantasy sequence involving chefs rolling macaroni down a mountain of grated parmesan – already installed as one of pasta’s BFFs – to gluttons salivating below.

Why durum?
It’s the use of durum wheat that truly sets pasta apart from noodles. Unlike soft wheat (used to make white flour), durum kernels can be ground into a coarser yellow flour called semolina. This is then mixed with water to make a dough that can be easily cut into shapes and dried. It stays hard, and endures for many years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tm9g7_0bopEfJ600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41Gov7_0bopEfJ600

High in gluten, durum grows particularly well in warm, dry climates such as that of the Mediterranean. That explains why so much quality-controlled wheat used by the Italian company Barilla, the world’s largest pasta producer, is sourced from sustainable domestic growers. Some of its classic pasta formats – characterised by an elevated protein content and gluten quality, and by a golden yellow colour – mainly use homegrown wheats.

Production and pomodori
Although the early production of dried pasta continued on Sicily and was seen in the north-western region of Liguria, bakery-made fresh pasta held sway in mainland Italy. Requiring expensive eggs, this explains why only wealthy Italians could consume pasta regularly; those in poorer southern areas might only splash out at Christmas.

Dried pasta is much more cost-effective than its fresh counterpart because it’s less fragile and can be stored for years, but it wasn’t until the 1700s, during Europe’s Industrial Revolution, that large-scale pasta producers mushroomed in Italy. Initially that was chiefly in two locations near Naples, before spreading cross country. The rise in competition saw costs drop, democratising pasta and it became a food of the working classes. Macaroni was especially common.

Somewhere around this time, a now legendary culinary duo first became an item. Pomodori (tomatoes) had been introduced to southern Italy two centuries earlier, yet the earliest evidence of a pasta dish incorporating tomato sauce comes only in 1790, in the cookbook L’Apicio Moderno by the chef Francesco Leonardi. Hitherto, pasta had tended to be consumed by hand; now, forks were required.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=042j5X_0bopEfJ600
Strings of life: a macaroni factory in Naples, 1929. Photograph: Fox Photos/Getty Images

  • Strings of life: a macaroni factory in Naples, 1929

The Barilla blue
Barilla began life in 1877 at a bakery in downtown Parma, in the Emilia-Romagna region of north-central Italy, moving to a plant outside the city during 1910. After the second world war, the company continued to prosper under the guidance of Pietro Barilla, grandson of the identically named founder, with international growth ensuing before the turn of the millennium.

Still family-run today, Barilla exports its wares from Parma, where it runs the world’s largest pasta factory, to more than 100 countries. Just like other iconic foods, such as parmesan cheese and Parma ham, this pasta is part of the city’s gastronomic soul.

Indeed, it’s a keystone element of wider Italian food. Through the years, the brand has always stood for togetherness and comfort. “Where there’s Barilla, there’s home” has long been its evocative slogan, while its motto is: “Give people food you would give to your own children”. Another enduring principle is that high quality pasta should always be available to everyone. Despite becoming the world’s largest pasta exporter, Barilla remains true to this value, on which it was founded.

In line with that credo is its eternal use of blue cardboard packaging, which references the way pasta was once sold in Italy. In the early 1900s, if you’d purchased some from a grocery store you might have witnessed the shopkeeper place your goods on to blue sugar paper – the kind used for many dried foods – before weighing and wrapping.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V6vVW_0bopEfJ600
Quote: “It wasn’t until the 1700s, during Europe’s Industrial Revolution, that large-scale pasta producers mushroomed in Italy” Composite: Guardian Design team
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OPbtb_0bopEfJ600

Pasta conquers the world
Somewhat ironically, it took large-scale Italian emigration, and the widespread adoption of those emigrants’ go-to food in their new home countries, for pasta to be declared Italy’s national dish. Nowadays it’s estimated that Italians eat more than 23kg per person per year – but the rest of the world isn’t too far behind.

The biggest fans , according to figures from the International Pasta Organisation, range from Venezuela and Chile to Tunisia and Greece. Pasta has even topped global surveys of people’s favourite food, besting the likes of meat, rice or pizza.

Related: How much do you know about pasta? Take the quiz to find out

Modern Mediterranean
For all its worldwide consumption, pasta remains intrinsically Italian. It anchors some of the country’s legendary plates – spaghetti alle vongole; penne all’arrabbiata – and plays a starring role in that renowned, long-life-yielding Mediterranean diet. That’s why in 2009, Barilla founded the Barilla Centre for Food & Nutrition (BCFN), an independent thinktank working with scientists, researchers, educators and politicians to promote pasta’s relevance to eating healthily and sustainably.

Suffice to say, pasta has come a long way since the days of spaghetti-style strands powering Arab invaders. And yet, remarkably, it remained in constant favour throughout that millennium, before achieving world domination during Barilla’s 143-year history. Not bad for a small piece of wheat and water, is it?

To find out more information about Barilla or pasta’s history, visit barilla.com . For traditional recipes and pasta-cooking inspiration, try academiabarilla.it/en

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

‘Unduly lenient’ jail term for killing during sex considered for appeal

The attorney general’s office is considering whether to appeal against the jail term of four years and eight months handed to a man who choked his lover to death during sex. Labour’s Harriet Harman, who chairs parliament’s joint committee on human rights, wrote to the attorney general to complain about the “unduly lenient” sentence handed on Tuesday to Sam Pybus for the manslaughter of Sophie Moss, a vulnerable 33-year-old.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

‘They came for my daughter’: Afghan single mothers face losing children under Taliban

The day after Mazar-i-Sharif, the provincial capital of Balkh province, fell to the Taliban on 14 August, gunmen came for Raihana’s* six-year-old daughter. Widowed when her husband was murdered by Taliban forces in 2020, Raihana had been raising her child as a single mother. After her husband’s death she had fought her in-laws for custody of her daughter and won, thanks to the rights she had under Afghan civil law – which state that single women can keep their children if they can provide for them financially.
RELATIONSHIPS
Monterey County Herald

Donna Maurillo, Food for Thought | A piece of pasta history

One of my favorite memories is of my grandmother Carmela DeLuca making pasta at the kitchen table. First, she’d measure out a mound of flour, make a well in the center, and drop in a few eggs. Then she’d stir the eggs with her hand, pulling in more and more flour from the mound. Eventually, her hands would be gloved in flour. For special occasions, she’d add a bit of sweet white wine.
RECIPES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marco Polo
Person
Giovanni Boccaccio
recipetineats.com

Wafū Mushroom Pasta (Japanese-style Mushroom Pasta)

Wafū Mushroom Pasta is not made with a cream or a tomato sauce. Its flavour comes from plenty of Asian mushrooms with a bit of bacon, soy sauce and mirin. Chopped green onions and thin strips of nori (roasted seaweed) scattered on the pasta make this pasta even more authentic.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italian Pasta#Italian Food#Fresh Pasta#Food Drink#Asian#Arabs#Greeks#Etruscans#Romans#Libyan#Arabic#Muslim#Christian#Barilla#Italians#Fox Photos Getty Image
The Guardian

Hanoi’s lockdown balconies and barricades – in pictures

Overlooking Hanoi’s deserted streets, tiny balconies have become places of refuge during the coronavirus lockdown as city residents squeeze desks, yoga mats and chairs into the spaces to get their share of fresh air. Below them, everyday objects – bamboo poles, beer crates and ladders – form makeshift barricades on the Vietnamese capital’s streets as authorities try to slow the spread of Covid.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Chile
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Guardian

Intimate portraits of inspiring creative women – in pictures

The Mexican artist Hugo Huerta Marin spent seven years photographing and interviewing creative women who span disciplines, nationalities and generations. These candid portraits and insights into the work of women as diverse as Tracey Emin, FKA twigs and Agnès Varda, are published in Portrait of an Artist: Conversations With Trailblazing Creative Women by Prestel.
PHOTOGRAPHY
The Guardian

International research shows ‘strong evidence’ linking vaping to cigarette smoking

Young people who use e-cigarettes are more likely to take up tobacco cigarettes, according to an international review of research into vaping. People under 20 who used vapes were more than three times as likely to have ever smoked tobacco cigarettes, and more than twice as likely to have smoked cigarettes in the previous month, according to a review of 25 studies globally.
HEALTH
The Guardian

Texas abortion vigilantes: how the ban empowers anti-choice citizens to sue

Last week, the most severe abortion restriction in the country became law in Texas. SB8 is a six-week abortion ban, which amounts to more or less an outright ban, since many people don’t know they’re pregnant until after the six-week mark. Abortion clinics in the state have estimated that the law bans somewhere between 85% and 90% of the procedures they provide.
LAW
Food Network

What Is Pancetta?

Fraya is a chef and a contributing writer at Food Network. To say that pancetta can be used in any recipe is an overstatement. But it can be used in any recipe where you are sauteeing and want a meaty, pork flavor and some scrumptious bits of pork to go along with it. Pancetta can be part of a salumi platter with other dried and cured meats. It’s a good idea to keep a stash, because you never know when the urge for Pasta Carbonara will strike. Here's what you need to know about it.
RECIPES
The Guardian

Australia’s move to share defence technology with US fans concerns over weapons’ ultimate use

Fears about Australian military technology ending up in the wrong hands have been reignited by moves to share more defence technology with the United States. Australia is aiming to become a top 10 exporter of defence goods. Critics have attacked a lack of transparency over what weapons Australia exports, and the possibility of those exports being used in civil wars and human rights abuses.
MILITARY
The Guardian

Britney Spears’ father files to shut down conservatorship that controls his daughter’s life

Britney Spears’s father has filed an unexpected request to terminate the controversial conservatorship that has controlled the singer’s life for 13 years. In a stunning move, Jamie Spears, who is the conservator of his daughter’s estate, said “recent events” called into question whether she still needed a court to oversee her personal affairs and finances.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

19K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy