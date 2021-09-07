Porsche Mission R Concept Could Be a Future All-Electric 718 Road Car in Disguise

Light refresh keeps the dynamic SUV at the top of its game until its EV successor arrives. Porsche used have a habit of keeping models around forever, giving them a big update every so often, but sticking with the same basic car. The original 911 ran from 1964 to 1989 and the 928 stuck around from 1978 to 1995. The brand is in considerably better financial health these days, so they tend to have normal seven-year model cycles, but the Macan has been around since 2014 and has just received its second facelift. The reason is that it must hold the fort until an all-new electric Macan arrives in 2023, and even then, it Porsche expects to sell it alongside the newer EV, until 2024.

CARS ・ 14 DAYS AGO