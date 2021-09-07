Porsche Mission R Concept Could Be a Future All-Electric 718 Road Car in Disguise
Porsche's first production electric car was the Taycan, an all-new model. But going forward, the brand will focus on turning existing models into EVs. The first to go electric will be the Macan, with a new EV to be sold alongside the recently updated internal-combustion version. Soon, Porsche will do the same with the 718 Boxster and Cayman, and this week, the company gave us our first sneak peek of its electric sports cars—in the form of an EV race car concept.www.roadandtrack.com
