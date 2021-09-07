CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Might ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Write Out Garland & Kat in the Season 23 Premiere?

By Meredith Jacobs
tvinsider.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnd Jamie Gray Hyder, who have played Deputy Chief Christian Garland and Detective Katriona “Kat” Azar Tamin (following her Season 22 promotion) respectively. The Season 22 finale actually set up a potential exit from Garland — and not a happy one. After he was deposed for the Jayvon Brown case — the man falsely accused of assault who filed a lawsuit against the NYPD — he knew “there’s going to be a price.” That’s because he went on record apologizing for systemic racism and the need for bias training. Not only was 1PP not happy with him, but officers also visibly shunned him as he walked by.

