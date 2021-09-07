CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

New COVID-19 cases have tripled over last year’s Labor Day weekend

By Hannah Sparks
New York Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOVID-19 doesn’t take a holiday. Labor Day weekend saw more than three times the number of new cases than in 2020 — during a time when many thought the pandemic may be coming to a close, according to new data from John Hopkins University. As some 18 months of the...

nypost.com

