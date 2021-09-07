Wyndham continues to expand Ramada brand in Romania with two new hotel openings
LONDON – Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world’s largest hotel franchising company with approximately 9,000 hotels across nearly 95 countries, announces the continued expansion of its Ramada by Wyndham brand in Romania, with the opening of Ramada by Wyndham Targu Jiu. Centrally located in Targu Jiu, one of Romania’s up-and-coming cities situated by Carpathian Mountains and the banks of the river Jiu, the newly opened 64-room hotel offers an ideal destination for travellers looking to discover the history and culture of the Gorj county and its mountain scenery.www.traveldailynews.com
Comments / 0