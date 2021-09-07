CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales’: Disney+ Halloween Special Teases Three New Spooky Stories

By Abby Monteil
Decider
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpooky season is coming to the galaxy far, far away. The trailer for the Disney+ special LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales is here, teasing several spine-tingling new animated adventures that will arrive on Oct. 1. Set after the events of The Rise of Skywalker, Terrifying Tales follows Poe Dameron (voiced...

decider.com

The Single Most Horrifying Moment in ‘Star Wars’ Was a Mistake

If you’re a Star Wars fan, you undoubtedly know that there are a number of harrowing moments throughout the Skywalker Saga — the trash compactor scene that first brought young Jedi Knight Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Han Solo (Harrison Ford), and Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) together in Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope, the wampa nearly devouring Skywalker on Hoth in Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back (1980), or the threat of the second Death Star destroying the galaxy in Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi (1983) all come to mind, for example.
‘Star Wars’ Fans Are Convinced Din Djarin Is the “Wrong Mandalorian”

Pedro Pascal had already had a successful Hollywood career before he made his debut as Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin in showrunner Jon Favreau and executive producer Dave Filoni’s The Mandalorian on November 12, 2019. Notably, prior to his Star Wars franchise debut, the Chilean-born actor had starred as Agent...
The Mandalorian Travels Back in Time with Ronin Bandai Figure

Bandai is back at it again as they travel through time with the incredible world of Star Wars as they reveal a new Mei Sho Movie Realization figure. The Mandalorian and Grogu are back with a brand new sculpt and design that captures this Lone Wolf and Cub in his Beskar armor with a twist of Samurai culture. This figure is beautifully detailed with Japanese history, from the etchings on the armor to The Child's pram. The set of characters will also include some fun accessories like the jetpack, blaster, and rifle from The Mandalorian and a scabbard, sword, and push cart. This is one unique Star Wars collectible, and fans of the Mei Sho Movie Realization figure line will not want to miss out on this beauty. The Mandalorian Mei Sho Movie Realization Ronin Mando and Grogu are priced at $139.99. They are set to release in February 2022, and pre-orders are already live and located here. Be sure to check to some of the other Star Wars Mei Sho Movie Realization bounty hunters with Boba Fett and Jango Fett.
Obi-Wan Kenobi leak could fix a huge Star Wars plot hole

Excuse me, master! As previously reported, the most tantalizing questions about the upcoming Star Wars series — Obi-Wan Kenobi — might have more to do with Anakin Skywalker than ostensibly about his master. Recently, leaked images have given us an idea of how Anakin’s dadbod becomes Darth Vader, but now...
Black Widow: Taskmaster Actress Breaks Silence on Her Marvel Future

As with most other projects from Marvel Studios these days, Black Widow set up plenty of future storytelling opportunities for new writers and filmmakers to take hold of. By the end of the movie, we saw a crossover with a mysterious character introduced in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and it's one of the few films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe where the villain made it out alive. Because of that, fans are wondering when and where we may see Taskmaster pop up next.
Lego Star Wars Battles announced for Apple Arcade

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga isn’t the only Lego Star Wars game in the works. A new title called Lego Star Wars Battles has been announced and will release exclusively for the Apple Arcade service. Described as a multiplayer strategy game, the game will recreate iconic battles throughout the...
Cavan Scott’s Star Wars: Ghosts of Vader’s Castle miniseries tells ‘terrifying tales’ you’ll love

Though summer is still technically in its final stages, fall is upon us, and so is the scariest month of them all. For Star Wars comics fans, another annual tradition is also on the horizon. The return of the Vader’s Castle series is less than a month away, and a new preview of Ghosts of Vader’s Castle hints it’s going to be everything we hoped for and more.
Check Out This Trailer For LEGO® STAR WARS TERRIFYING TALES

Star Wars fans: Did you think Disney+ was all about new Marvel stuff? Of course not, but it’s been a minute since The Mandalorian was trending across everything social media. Well, Disney has just given you reason to stand up and cheer. Or, at the very least, mark your Google calendars. LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales is set to arrive on October 1st, and let us hope (LEGO animation aside) that it lives up to the fans’ expectations.
There's another Lego Star Wars game coming

StarWars.com has announced a new Lego Star Wars game, but it's for mobile and, also, it's not new at all. Lego Star Wars Battles is described as a "new PVP strategy game" coming soon to Apple Arcade, the iOS-exclusive game subscription service. But this is, of course, the same Lego...
Lego Star Wars TIE Fighter review

One of the cheaper Lego kits, we love the faithful recreation of this TIE Fighter model, and the fact that it shoots projectiles. It’s a simple, moderately interesting build, and the finished model is nice and solid. The iconic TIE Fighter is relatively new for Lego; it launched at the...
Disney+ goes full spooky season with its new ‘Star Wars’ project

Disney+ debuted the trailer for “LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales,” a Halloween special that will mix “Star Wars” and the spooky season together. The trailer shows Poe and BB-8 landing on Mustafar after their ship experiences an emergency issue. This appears to be after the events of “The Rise of Skywalker.” Poe and BB-8 then meet Graballa the Hutt, who has turned Darth Vader’s castle on Mustafar into a luxury hotel.
Get Spooky with a Disney Halloween Playlist

Get Spooky with a Disney Halloween playlist already on Spotify, iHeart, Apple Music and more! All your favorite villainous seasonal Disney hits are here to creep you out!. Can’t attend the Oogie Boogie Bash or Boo Bash in person? It’s all good! We have your personal Halloween party ready to go full of Hocus Pocus, Nightmare Before Christmas, and Disney Park goodness.
The best Star Wars Lego sets

The best Star Wars Lego sets are enough to make any fan squeal with glee unless they have hearts of frozen carbonite. Scenes from a galaxy far, far away in adorable miniature form? Shut the front door. There are a ton of kits on offer, so we’ve narrowed it down to the ones we like the most for this list. We’ve also included the top deals, savings, and bargains to get you started. Because the only thing better than Lego is cheaper Lego (and if cheap kits are what you're after, be sure to check in with the best Black Friday Lego deals).
Gorgeous New Star Wars: Visions Poster Teases Incoming Anime

The Star Wars saga is embracing a whole new medium this month with the premiere of Star Wars: Visions, an anime anthology series that comes from some of the most acclaimed anime studios around and features a star-studded voice cast. Ahead of all nine episodes of its first season launching later this September, a gorgeous new poster for Visions has arrived, which reminds us that the show will be available in two languages.
