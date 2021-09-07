CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jason Mraz Set to Re-Release Debut LP, 'Live & Acoustic'

By Jacob Uitti
 7 days ago
Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, Jason Mraz, announced the forthcoming re-release of his first-ever album, Live & Acoustic (2001). The re-release, which will officially be called, Live & Acoustic (20th Anniversary Edition), is set to drop this fall on November 5.

The record, which was born from the artist’s early days in the San Diego coffee house circuit, hearkens back to Mraz’s salad days as a new performer. The new re-release will include two unreleased bonus tracks.

“Live & Acoustic celebrates the poetry, harmony, and humor that became the foundation for my entire career,” Mraz says in a press release. “It’s not only fun to replay and reimagine that material; I believe it’s important to remember and honor where we came from and how we got here. Add to it our buddy from the coffee shop days, Gregory Page, whose most recent album earned the highest praise at the 2021 San Diego Music Awards, and it’s sure to be a wonderful night of music and laughter.”

The 44-year-old, Mechanicsville, Virginia-born Mraz is also set to head on tour with artist, Toca Rivera. The gigs will commence on November 26 in his home state of Virginia. The tour concludes in Riverside, California on December 22.

In 2020, Mraz released his latest studio LP, Look for the Good, which he followed with a U.S. tour with a 13-piece reggae band.

UPCOMING TOUR DATES

NOVEMBER

26 — Newport News, VA — Ferguson Center for the Arts

27 — Charleston, SC — North Charleston Performing Arts Center

28 — Durham, NC –Durham Performing Arts Center

30 — Athens, GA — The Classic Center

DECEMBER

1 — Mobile, AL — Saenger Theatre

3 — Birmingham, AL — BJCC Concert Hall

4 — Memphis, TN — Cannon Center for the Performing Arts

5 — Louisville, KY — The Louisville Palace

7 — Davenport, IA — Adler Theatre

8 — Madison, WI — Orpheum Theater

10 — Omaha, NE — Orpheum Theater

11 — Minneapolis, MN — Northrop Auditorium

12 — Fargo, ND — Fargo Theatre

14 — Wichita, KS — Orpheum Theatre

17 — Boulder, CO — Macky Auditorium Concert Hall

18 — Boulder, CO — Macky Auditorium Concert Hall

19 — Salt Lake City, UT — Delta Hall at Eccles Theater

22 — Riverside, CA — Fox Performing Arts Center

