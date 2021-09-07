10 of The Best Digital Products are Still on Sale for Labor Day

Clustering is the process of separating different parts of data based on common characteristics. Disparate industries including retail, finance and healthcare use clustering techniques for various analytical tasks. In retail, clustering can help identify distinct consumer populations, which can then allow a company to create targeted advertising based on consumer demographics that may be too complicated to inspect manually. In finance, clustering can detect different forms of illegal market activity like orderbook spoofing in which traders deceitfully place large orders to pressure other traders into buying or selling an asset. In healthcare, clustering methods have been used to figure out patient cost patterns, early onset neurological disorders and cancer gene expression.
