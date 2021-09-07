CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Eastern Airways resumes fligts from Newcastle Airport to Aberdeen

By Vicky Karantzavelou
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEastern Airways resumes the service linking Newcastle Ιnternational Airport to Aberdeen Airport to provide the vital connectivity between the two regions for the transport-reliant offshore oil, gas and renewables industries. The news has been welcomed positively by many businesses, both in the North East of England and Scotland, as well as passengers who travel to Aberdeenshire or the Highlands on holiday or to visit friends and family.

