The first-ever collaboration for VALORANT was revealed to be with Zedd. What exactly was happening was not completely known but it had been leaked that there would be a full skin line. Now it is confirmed that Zedd-themed skins will be making their way to VALORANT. It won’t just be VALORANT Zedd skins though, there are also Gun Buddies, a card and a spray in the bundle. Here is a look at everything in the VALORANT Spectrum Bundle.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO