Celtics Insider Believes Boston Would Inquire About Simmons if Price Dips

By Justin Grasso
All 76ers
All 76ers
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pU3TG_0bopDjnn00

Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey has a set asking price for a potential Ben Simmons trade. According to many reports, that price is sky-high. When it comes to Simmons, his value in the eyes of the market is at an all-time low.

While Simmons could still get the Sixers a solid haul, considering he's a three-time All-Star and just 25-years-old with several years left on his contract, Morey doesn't want to lose a trade involving Simmons because last year's second-round playoff performance put a bad taste in the mouths of interested teams.

But at a certain point, Morey will have no choice but to make a move. With training camp approaching and Simmons willing to hold out until he's traded, the Sixers might have to move the disgruntled superstar before things get too ugly.

If Morey wants to avoid a staredown, he'll have to drop the asking price. Boston Celtics insider A. Sherrod Blakely believes that Boston's first-year General Manager Brad Stevens would inquire if it gets to that point.

“I could absolutely see it happening if the price keeps dropping," Blakely said on the Boston Sports Beat Podcast. "To me, it’s going to be one of those things where Ben Simmons would have to say, ‘I want to play with Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum.’ Because there’s no way that they’re going to get either one of those guys -- Philly, that is -- in exchange for Ben, it just won’t happen.”

The chances of Stevens inquiring for Simmons if the price drops seem likely. The chances of Boston landing the three-time All-Star is slim to none. For starters, it's difficult to imagine the Sixers trading Simmons to one of their most notable rivals.

Typically, when teams are sending out one of their franchise All-Stars, they tend to avoid keeping them in the same conference -- let alone the same division. And even if Philly were open to potentially shipping Simmons off to Boston, the Celtics wouldn't be willing to send back any of their All-Stars for a swap.

Therefore, the Sixers would have to settle for picks and a player or two that likely wouldn't improve the roster too much. Many GMs around the league would probably inquire about Simmons if they haven't already if Morey's ready to lower his asking price, but a dip doesn't always mean plummet.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

#Boston Sports#Sixers#Basketball Operations#Sports Illustrated
All 76ers

All 76ers

