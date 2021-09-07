Pathfinder Development adds Best Western Plus Plugerville to portfolio
Pathfinder Development, a hotel development firm and 3rd-party management company based in Austin TX, announce that they have officially added the Best Western Plus in Pflugerville, Texas to their growing portfolio of management contracts. This marks the 5th hotel managed by Pathfinder with the Aloft Austin Southwest slated to open in January 2022. Currently, Pathfinder Development manages the Residence Inn Austin Southwest, Holiday Inn Express & Suites – Austin Arboretum Area, Staybridge Suites Houston – Humble Beltway 8, Staybridge Suites Houston – Nasa/Clear Lake, and most recently Best Western Plus Pflugerville. Ashley Gaytan, who’s been with Pathfinder for over 3 years, has been promoted to General Manager and will manage the Best Western Plus Pflugerville.www.traveldailynews.com
