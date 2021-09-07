Embraer E190-E2 makes first commercial flight into London City Airport
LONDON, UK – On Thursday, 2 September 2021 saw an important debut for London City Airport. At 5:45 pm, an Embraer E190-E2 made its first commercial flight into the iconic airport in the centre of the British political and financial capital. Registered HB-AZG, the Helvetic Airways aircraft flew from Zurich to London in 1 hour 20 minutes, also restablishing an essential link for the global financial community.www.traveldailynews.com
