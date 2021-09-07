Embraer E190-E2 makes first commercial flight into London City Airport

Heatwaves, cold snaps and staff shortages: all can, and do, strike down Britain’s often costly rail services. Most Britons will, on more than one occasion, fork out the equivalent of a return flight to the Continent only to find their train cancelled or delayed. Therefore, when the news of a genuinely low-cost rail service arrives, it makes travellers question why not all routes can meet this standard. Next month, Lumo will launch its service between London and Edinburgh with one-way fares coming in as little as £10. A flash of hope, perhaps, for the future of train travel on home soil.

TRAFFIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO