St. Kitts welcomes Celebrity Equinox back

By Vicky Karantzavelou
TravelDailyNews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBASSETERRE, ST. KITTS – September 14, 2021, will be a banner day when St. Kitts and Nevis welcomes the Celebrity Equinox back to Port Zante. Officially a stop on their 2021/2022 itinerary, the Celebrity Equinox is part of the fleet of Celebrity Cruises, a subsidiary of Royal Caribbean Group, announced Lindsay F.P. Grant, Minister of Tourism, Transport and Ports.

www.traveldailynews.com

