CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Protests

Protesters throw gravel at Canada's Trudeau during campaign stop

The Hill
The Hill
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gMqZv_0bopDeOA00
© Aaron Schwartz

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was met with a shower of gravel on Monday during a campaign stop in Ontario as anti-vaccine protesters sought to pelt him with rocks in opposition of coronavirus vaccines and other measures to curb the spread of the virus.

Trudeau was wrapping up an event at a brewery based in London, Ontario, and beginning to board his campaign bus when the protesters approached him, throwing the gravel, according to The Washington Post.

The prime minister told reporters following the incident that some of the gravel “might have” hit his shoulders

“There was little bits of gravel,” he said, according to the Post. “It’s no big deal.”

This isn't the first time Trudeau has faced protests over Canada's coronavirus restrictions. Last month, he was forced to cancel a campaign event in Bolton, Ontario, after officials determined that protesters posed a threat to security.

“We all had a difficult year,” Trudeau said after that cancelation, according to the Post. “Those folks out protesting, they had a difficult year, too, and I know and I hear the anger, the frustration, perhaps the fear. … We need to meet that anger with compassion.”

On Monday, Trudeau pushed back on the protesters, noting that he would not be deterred by their actions. Within the last 36 days of Canada's federal election campaign, candidates have been targeted with racist and sexist slurs and one candidate saw their lawn signs defaced with antisemitic graffiti, the Post reported.

“There is a small fringe element in this country that is angry, that doesn’t believe in science, that is lashing out with racist, misogynistic attacks,” Trudeau said. “Canadians, the vast majority of Canadians are not represented by them. And I know [they] will not allow those voices … those anti-vaxxer mobs, to dictate how this country gets through this pandemic.”

Comments / 1

Related
The Guardian

Canada: anti-vaxxers hit Justin Trudeau with a handful of gravel

Justin Trudeau has been hit by a handful of gravel as anti-vaccination protesters targeted the Canadian prime minister’s campaign for re-election. A CTV camera captured what appears to be white gravel hitting Trudeau and one of his bodyguards as he walked toward his campaign bus in London, Ontario. The Liberals cancelled an event late last month because of safety concerns linked to anti-vax protesters.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Telegraph

Justin Trudeau lashes out at heckler who yelled sexist slur about his wife

Justin Trudeau lashed out at a heckler who made a sexist slur about his wife as he faced more angry protesters on the campaign trail on Monday. The Canadian prime minister has encountered vocal opposition over his vaccine mandates as he traverses the country ahead of the snap election he called for September 20.
POLITICS
q957.com

Canada’s Trudeau tries to boost reelection campaign after inconclusive debate

HAMILTON, Ontario (Reuters) – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday entered the crucial last stage of his reelection campaign after an inconclusive leaders’ debate in which he failed to land many blows on his main rival. Trudeau, who heads a minority government that depends on the opposition to pass...
ELECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Public Radio International PRI

Justin Trudeau’s risky election gamble

When Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called snap elections this year, it seemed like a safe gamble. He had done relatively well containing COVID-19 and the country was starting to open up. But Trudeau's center-left Liberal Party's lead has vanished and it is now neck and neck in the polls with the center-right Conservatives, led by Erin O’Toole. James Yan discussed the Canadian election on the Intelligence, a podcast from the Economist.
ELECTIONS
kfgo.com

Canada opposition chief lashes “partying” PM Trudeau as election race tightens

OTTAWA (Reuters) – The head of Canada’s opposition Conservatives, facing possible election defeat, on Monday stepped up his attacks on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, portraying him as a scandal-hit party goer obsessed with keeping power. Recent polls show Trudeau’s ruling Liberals have recovered from early setbacks and could eke out...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Trudeau
Narcity

Justin Trudeau Has Spoken Out After He Roasted A Protester Who 'Went After' His Family

One day after an incident with a protester in B.C., Justin Trudeau has spoken out about what happened and why he roasted the person who "went after" his family. According to Global News, the protester had yelled obscenities at Trudeau and also made derogatory comments about his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau. At one point, he shouted back and said, "Isn't there a hospital you should be going to bother right now?"
ADVOCACY
Complex

Justin Trudeau Tied With Erin O’Toole as Election Nears

It looks like the Liberals and Conservatives are deadlocked as they campaign with less than a week left to go before the Canadian federal election. A new poll conducted by Leger in collaboration with The Canadian Press has Justin Trudeau’s Liberals and Erin O’Toole’s Conservatives tied with 32 percent of decided votes. The NDP are closely behind in third place with 20 percent.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Gravel#Fringe#Protest Riot#The Washington Post#Canadians
Vice

‘Keep Fighting,’ Prominent Anti-Vaxxer Tells Supporters Before Dying of COVID

One of Israel’s most prominent anti-vaxxers has died of COVID – but it doesn’t seem to have led his hardcore supporters to rethink their views on the vaccine. Hai Shoulian, a 57-year-old anti-vaxxer who had spread conspiracy theories about COVID-19, died in Wolfson Medical Center in Holon, about a week after being admitted to hospital. On Saturday, he made a final post to Facebook, writing that he was in a “very serious condition” and unable to speak.
WORLD
Washington Post

Dutch police thought they had arrested Europe’s most wanted mafia boss. Instead, they got a British racing fan.

A British Formula 1 fan was arrested in the Netherlands last week after he was mistaken for a Sicilian mafia boss who is one of Europe’s most wanted fugitives. The 54-year-old man, identified by his attorney only as Mark L, was apprehended by heavily armed police while having a meal with his son at a restaurant in the Hague, his lawyer told The Washington Post.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Covid-19 Vaccine
NewsBreak
Protests
Fox News

Trump warns Taliban will use US goggles for 'night fighting,' ship equipment to China to be 're-engineered'

EXCLUSIVE: Former President Donald Trump slammed the Biden administration for leaving behind U.S. military equipment in Afghanistan, warning that the Taliban will use U.S. military night-vision goggles to enable "night fighting," and saying the group will ship the "most sophisticated" resources to China and other adversaries to be "re-engineered." In...
POTUS
wiartonecho.com

FIRST READING: The revenge of Jody Wilson-Raybould

Throughout Election 44 we are publishing this special daily edition of First Reading, our politics newsletter, to keep you posted on the ins and outs (and way outs) of the campaign. To get an early version sent direct to your inbox every weekday at 6 p.m. ET, sign up here.
WORLD
The Hill

The Hill

336K+
Followers
37K+
Post
243M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy