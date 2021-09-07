Kanye Picks ‘Hurricane’ with The Weeknd & Lil Baby as Lead Single From ‘DONDA’

When Drake and Lil Durk linked up for "Laugh Now, Cry Later" last August it was clear that a special connection was made. From lyrics about bringing "Drake to the hood," just to "surround Drake around Dracs," and visuals including unreleased Benzes, jet skis on the Nike campus and re-creating shots from the 2003 NBA Draft, it was a perfect combination of Drake and Durk and all of the things they both bring to the table. And just over a year and another collaboration later (Durk was featured on Certified Lover Boy's "In the Bible") and we have this -- Durk calling Drake the greatest of all time.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO