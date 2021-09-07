Kanye Picks ‘Hurricane’ with The Weeknd & Lil Baby as Lead Single From ‘DONDA’
‘Hurricane’ featuring The Weeknd and Lil Baby is set to serve as the lead single from Kanye West’s latest album DONDA. We’re in a different era these days when A-list artists don’t necessarily need a single to launch the campaign for their album, especially someone like Kanye who anyway likes to do things in an un-orthodox way. The Chicago superstar did not offer any new single before he started the promo run for DONDA with three listening sessions in Atlanta and his hometown.hiphop-n-more.com
