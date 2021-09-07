CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

The speakers for the TravelTech Show have now been announced

By Tatiana Rokou
TravelDailyNews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow just one week away; TravelTech Show, formerly Travel Technology Europe, have unveiled an impressive line up of over 59 industry speakers to talk about a variety of on-point topics. The show will be the first truly global virtual show of its kind and the speakers include Fabio Zecchini TUI...

www.traveldailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
ArchDaily

Graphisoft Announces Speaker List and Agenda for Building Together 2021 Digital Event

Graphisoft, the leading Building Information Modeling (BIM) software solution developer for architecture, has announced the full speaker list and agenda for the Building Together 2021 digital event. Scheduled for September 14-16, and offered at no charge, the carefully curated online program will cover a range of topics of interest to today’s AEC professionals, including sustainability, integrated design, Building Lifecycle Intelligence, and the future of architecture education.
COMPUTERS
TravelDailyNews.com

easyJet puts autumn flights on sale across Europe

EasyJet has launched its autumn sale meaning that thousands of flights across Europe are now on sale, providing customers with the opportunity to book a much-needed getaway or to be reunited with friends or family. Customers looking to book their next trip can enjoy discounted fares as nearly 100k flights...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TravelDailyNews.com

Bedsonline signs preferred partnership with Australian Travel Agent Co-operative (ATAC) to further increase distribution reach in Australia

Bedsonline, the leading global provider of online accommodation and ancillary products, has announced a preferred deal with Australian Travel Agents Co-operative (ATAC), the only co-operative buying group in the Australian travel industry where the members are the only shareholders. This new partnership places Bedsonline in a stronger position in the...
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicholas Cooper
TravelDailyNews.com

OAG research: Nearly three quarters of U.S. travellers support the introduction of international vaccine passports

Travellers are taking to the skies again, but the immediate future of air travel remains highly turbulent, according to OAG’s survey of 1,800-plus U.S. travellers in July and August. Domestic capacity in the U.S. is up 81% from June – August 2021, compared to the same period last year. The increase is being fuelled by strong consumer demand; 70% of consumers surveyed by OAG have booked flights for the future.
LIFESTYLE
TravelDailyNews.com

Tiqets announces Remarkable Venue Awards 2021 in partnership with Tourism Innovation Summit

Tiqets announced that its 5th annual Remarkable Venue Awards, celebrating the best museums and attractions worldwide, will be hosted at the Tourism Innovation Summit (TIS) in Seville on November 10. The free hybrid event will allow attendees to join either in-person in Seville or virtually through livestream. Applications for the Best Hidden Gem and Most Innovative Venue awards are now open through September 30.
TRAVEL
TravelDailyNews.com

Agency trade associations speak with one voice on pandemic recovery

The American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA), Association of British Travel Agents (ABTA), Association of Canadian Travel Agencies (ACTA), Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA) and European Travel Agents’ and Tour Operators’ Associations (ECTAA), collectively representing the hundreds of thousands of people who work at travel agencies and related businesses around the world, call on government leaders globally to align and make safely restarting international travel occur by opening borders an immediate priority.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TravelDailyNews.com

European Cities Marketing (ECM) Online Autumn Conference wiil be held September 23-24

At the European Cities Marketing (ECM) Online Autumn Conference, September 23-24, 2021, attendees will deliberately expose and challenge themselves and their colleagues to seek inspiration from both within and beyond the tourism industry – for purpose, for understanding of challenges and possibilities ahead, and for exploring the broader needs of their destinations and cities.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Company#Travel Agents#Kuoni Travel#Traveltech Show#Travel Technology Europe#Tui Group#Holidaypirates Group#Midoco Group#Chatbots#Holiday Pirates
martechseries.com

Talkwalker Accelerates Global Expansion; Opens its 8th office, in London, United Kingdom

Talkwalker, a leading consumer intelligence company, has announced today the opening of its first UK office in London, reinforcing its presence in the region and delivering on the latest phase of its global expansion programme. This is its 8th office, joining its other locations in Luxembourg, New York, San Francisco, Frankfurt, Singapore, Paris, and Tokyo.
BUSINESS
TravelDailyNews.com

Etihad Airways signs landmark deal with Amadeus to introduce next-gen travel technology

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, is set to embark on a major digital transformation following the signing of a landmark multi-year deal with Amadeus. As part of the deal, Etihad Airways will implement the full Amadeus Altéa PSS suite, including web booking, revenue management and merchandising, data management and passenger servicing solutions. These technology products will be customised for Etihad over the coming years and will improve the experience of guests, staff, travel agents, Etihad Guest members, and corporate customers.
TRAVEL
businesstraveller.com

Kenneth Macpherson of IHG on sustainable hotels and the return of business travel

Kenneth Macpherson is the chief executive officer for Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa. For IHG, that region of 79 countries has 1,134 IHG-branded hotels open (compared with 5,994 IHG hotels globally) and a further 407 in development (with 1,805 hotels in the pipeline globally). Business Traveller spoke to Macpherson...
INDUSTRY
routesonline.com

Swoop restarts international flights, expands Jamaica service

The Canadian carrier has resumed international flights and announced plans to launch a new route to Kingston in Jamaica. Swoop is this winter adding a new warm-weather leisure route from Toronto Pearson (YYZ) with plans to fly to Kingston Norman Manley International (KIN) in Jamaica. The service will operate twice...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
Technology
hospitalitynet.org

Making up for lost time: How luxury travel in the Middle East is changing post COVID-19

For the first time, AHIC will house the four close-knit investment communities of the Arabian Hospitality Investment Conference (AHIC), Saudi Arabia Hospitality Investment Conference (SHIC), Africa Hotel Investment Forum (AHIF) and the Global Restaurant Investment Forum (GRIF) under one roof. Under the theme ‘RISE TOGETHER’, event organisers Bench and MEED...
TRAVEL
hotelnewsresource.com

Guest Acquisition Cost: Everything Hoteliers Should Know

As a hotelier, a great deal of your focus is on pricing. Getting the right price is critical to establish consumer trust. Room rates also change based on availability and seasonality. However, you also need to look at the other side of the coin - guest cost acquisition. If you’re...
LIFESTYLE
TravelDailyNews.com

TourAmigo, the first TravelTech Show Trailblazer winner

Now merely days away; TravelTech Show, formerly Travel Technology Europe, have unveiled the first winner of the Trailblazer awards as chosen by their expert panel of judges. The winner is TourAmigo. “TourAmigo scored extremely highly with all judges. Multi-day tour operators are an underserved segment, and TourAmigo will disrupt the...
TOURISM
SKIFT

Hopper Partners With Spirit Airlines to Help It Sell More Extras

A significant ancillary play from the Canadian online travel agency, but not quite the leap forward for so-called new distribution capability in the U.S. many would want to see, given Spirit’s reach and target flyers. More travel executives get their mission-critical industry news from Skift than any other source on...
INDUSTRY
loyaltylobby.com

Radisson Rewards Americas Fall 2021 Promo

Radisson has now launched its second Fall 2021 promotion for stays in the United States, Canada, Latin America, and the Caribbean. Radisson Rewards Americas members earn 15,000 bonus points for two stays between September 8 – December 31, 2021. You can access this offer on Radisson’s website here. Here’s how...
LIFESTYLE
luxurylaunches.com

Explore and interact with the lavish Emirates first class suite from the comfort of your home in virtual reality

Emirates have upped the ante yet again. First, they made our jaws drop by putting a fearless air hostess on top of the 2,722ft Burj Khalifa, and now they are making sitting in the comforts of our homes enjoyable. Emirates said in a statement, “Check out the cabin around your own seat in row 77 from the comfort of your home, with the airline’s award-winning and industry-leading virtual reality (VR) experiences.” And just like that, the world of aviation has forever changed, not in the skies, but on the humble ground. Emirates have launched a virtual reality app in the Oculus store, enabling customers to explore its products via interactive experiences. This includes cruising through the economy, business, and first-class cabins, as well as the onboard lounge and shower spa on the Emirates A380 using navigational hotspots. Applaud Technology Company Renacen is for making this fantastic experience with Emirates possible.
CELL PHONES
TravelDailyNews.com

The top most influential people in global travel today

The past two years have been absolute chaos in the world due to the spread of COVID-19. There’s not one country or industry that was not somehow affected by the pandemic. However, one of the industries that took the biggest hit was the travel sector. With travel bans being enforced on all countries, no one was allowed to go in or out of any country to limit the spread of the disease, therefore, the travel sector suffered a huge economic loss. Due to this huge misfortune, it’s only right to acknowledge and validate those in the travel sector with significant influence and esteem. Here are the top influential people in global travel today:
TRAVEL
TravelDailyNews.com

Dynamic business travel duo spearhead launch of new TMC – TakeTwo Travel Solutions

The launch of a new travel management company, TakeTwo Travel Solutions has been announced in the UK and Europe, with ambitious plans already underway for expansion in the US. The driving force behind the start-up are two of the industry’s most dynamic and experienced professionals, Chris Thelen, in the role of CEO and Julie Cope, as Managing Director.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy