Fantasy Football Week 1 wide receiver preview: Waiver priorities, projections, DFS plays, and more

Welcome to your Week 1 Wide Receiver Preview. For those of you who are new here, here's what to expect:. Below I'll list which impactful wide receivers we aren't projected to play this week, as well how that will impact the other pass catchers on the team. Then we'll go over the most important numbers to know for Week 1 and the matchups that actually matter. My top waiver wire targets for Week 1 are next, followed by waiver stashes; players you should add but can't start this week. Next you'll find my favorite DFS plays and finally, the Week 1 projections. The projections have columns for non-PPR, PPR, and 0.5 PPR leagues. If ever there's a format you'd like to see added, don't hesitate to ask me on Twitter.