Hulu's Only Murders in the Building is the latest murder-mystery comedy series to capture our attention. Starring Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin, the show follows a group of tenants in NYC who set out to uncover the truth behind the mysterious death of their neighbor Tim Kono. Julian Cihi plays said deceased neighbor, and you might recognize him from his previous roles in Mr. Robot, Gypsy, and The Outpost, as well as Off-Broadway's Romeo and Juliet. But if you'd like to know more about Julian while we wait to find out who really killed Tim, please keep reading for a few fun facts about him.

