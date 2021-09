An obscure, meme-inspired cryptocurrency has suddenly surged in price after Elon Musk shared a picture of his new dog.Floki Inu coin hit an all-time high on Monday softly after the technology billionaire tweeted the image of the Shiba Inu puppy, alongside the caption “Floki has arrived”.The 150 per cent price spike was mirrored across other alternative cryptocurrencies with similar names, including Floki Shiba and Super Floki.Despite the massive price increases, all of them remain outside the list of the top 2,000 most valuable cryptocurrencies, according to CoinMarketCap’s price index.It is not the first time a tweet from Mr Musk has...

PETS ・ 1 DAY AGO