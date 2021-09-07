CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

SITA customers to be offered next generation Iridium Certus satellite communications services

By Vicky Karantzavelou
Cover picture for the articleSITA announced it will integrate the Iridium Certus satellite communication service into its Unified Aircraft Communications portfolio, which provides critical communications for SITA's airline and Air Navigation Service Provider customers globally, and supports more than 19,000 aircraft in their daily operations. Iridium Certus enables a dedicated native IP connection to...

