The Heartwarming Way This 240-Foot Cuban Sandwich Will Be Used

Strictly speaking, french fries refer, as a general matter, to strips of potatoes that are briefly deep-fried in fat with the end result being all crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside (via Merriam-Webster Dictionary). This definition does not bother to distinguish between french fries that are as thin as matchsticks, and others that are thick enough to be referred to as "potato wedges." Yet, if you've ever ordered a plate of fries, you probably know that if the menu refers to them as "steak fries," then you should expect them to be on the thicker, flatter side (although presumably less thick than potato wedges). They also likely have a slight crunch but not nearly as crispy of a bite as the fries you might be served at Wendy's or McDonald's.

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO