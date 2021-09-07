CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Heartwarming Way This 240-Foot Cuban Sandwich Will Be Used

By Boshika Gupta
mashed.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cuban sandwich is a delightful creation that many foodies swear by. Per The Spruce Eats, the quintessential Cubano is essentially a sandwich made of ham and cheese. It was first inspired by Cuban immigrants in Florida who made the scrumptious sandwiches for lunch. Of course, this sandwich has several iterations. For example, you can choose to add salami, pork, and ham to your sandwich or keep it simple with just a couple ingredients and omit the salami.

Tampa Bay Times

Ybor’s 10th annual Cuban Sandwich Festival is breaking records

It takes approximately one minute and nine seconds to walk the length of the world’s longest Cuban sandwich. The 10th Annual Ford International Cuban Sandwich Festival in Ybor City built what it claims is the world’s longest Cuban sandwich, coming in at a whopping 240 feet long. The sandwich will feed around 500 homeless people in the Tampa bay area, said Jolie Padilla, co-founder of the event.
