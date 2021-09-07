AeroCRS implements codeshare agreement between Safarilink Aviation and Kenya Airways
Kenya Airways has signed a unilateral agreement to sell Safarilink’s direct flights to the best safari and beach destinations within both Kenya and Tanzania. AeroCRS’ longstanding partnership with Safarilink Aviation further enhances the travel services offering to all customers. Passengers are now able to book their entire journey on one ticket and take advantage of the vast number of connections throughout Kenya and Tanzania. Bookings can be made direct or through a preferred travel agency.www.traveldailynews.com
