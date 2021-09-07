CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is ExpressVPN free? A breakdown of the popular VPN’s costs

 7 days ago

The Digital Trends team has been vigorously collecting information about the best VPN services on the internet, and a question we frequently came across was “what is ExpressVPN’s price?” It may not be completely clear initially what ExpressVPN’s cost is, given the fact that you have to calculate discounts and monthly versus annual plans, among other factors. However, loyal customers swear by this popular VPN and many claim it’s the best on the market due to its relatively affordable price yet extensive functionality. If you’re looking for ExpressVPN’s price structure and a breakdown of its services, we’ve collated all the information you need into this easy-to-digest guide.

