Disclaimer: The Industry Talk section features insights by crypto industry players and is not a part of the editorial content of Cryptonews.com. In what has been dubbed as ‘El Salvador dip’ across crypto circles, the cryptocurrency market valuation dipped below the 2 trillion USD mark on September 7, the first time in three weeks. The total market value of cryptocurrencies dipped briefly on Tuesday last week to a low of about 1.9 trillion USD, representing nearly 420 billion USD in losses for the day, according to Coingecko.

STOCKS ・ 13 HOURS AGO