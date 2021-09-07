CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Summer 2021: The European hotel industry on a path to recovery

By Tatiana Rokou
TravelDailyNews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS - This summer, vaccinations and health passports have enabled hotels on the continent to host a hefty chunk of their domestic and European clientele. Compared to 2020, performance in 2021 is up in all European countries, not only in terms of Occupancy Rate but also in terms of Average Daily Rate and RevPAR. The Occupancy Rate climbed by 17.7 points from 2020, crossing the symbolic 50% threshold (to 52.2%). Revenue per Available Room reached 51.8 euros between July 1 and August 21, a 68.0% increase from 2020.

www.traveldailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
passengerterminaltoday.com

Heathrow trails European rivals as Covid restrictions hamper recovery

London Heathrow Airport has reported a 71% decrease in passenger numbers for August versus the same month pre-pandemic as combining factors continue to hinder the sector’s recovery. The airport said that ever-changing restrictions, expensive and unnecessary testing requirements and lack of a common approach across borders have all merged to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Peter Greenberg Travel News

Global Cruise Report: Roberto Martinoli

One of the very first countries to open to vaccinated Americans was Greece. So it’s not surprising that it was also one of the first countries to open up to cruise ships. I recently sat down — in Greece aboard the new ship Silver Moon — with the President and CEO of Silversea Cruises, Roberto Martinoli, to talk about what happened and the way forward.
INDUSTRY
tribuneledgernews.com

Industry leaders see international travel as the key to recovery

The resumption of international travel is key to the recovery of the industry, according to representatives of international trade associations from the U.S., U.K., Canada, Europe and the Caribbean speaking on a virtual panel recently. During the event, organized by the American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA), panelists agreed that...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotel Industry#Summer Holidays#Hotels#European Countries#Average Daily Rate#Pre Covid#62 8#4 4#4 8#Parisian#Mecklenburg Vorpommern#Pays De La Loire#Diffi
TravelDailyNews.com

Innovation and partnerships to make wine tourism driver rural development

Innovation, partnerships and enhanced coordination are essential for making wine tourism a driver of rural development. That was the takeaway message from the 5th UNWTO Global Conference on Wine Tourism, held this week in Alentejo, Portugal, around the theme “Wine Tourism – a driver for rural development.”. Aligning with the...
INDUSTRY
eturbonews.com

Hotel Market Recovery: Look at Germany, Spain and Greece

Hotel Prices have mostly remained unchanged during the COVID-19 crisis, and industry experts are expecting a full recovery of the international hotel market by 2024. With most hotel operators having renegotiated rental terms, major losses were prevented in many markets. A survey conducted by Tranio sheds light on the development...
INDUSTRY
TravelDailyNews.com

Atout France re-joins European Travel Commission with Europe’s tourism recovery underway

As European destinations have been welcoming back travellers over recent weeks, the European Travel Commission (ETC), the association uniting the National Tourism Organisations of 32 European countries, has welcomed the France Tourism Development Agency, Atout France, back as a full member with the shared ambition to work together to further support the competitiveness of Europe as the world’s leading tourist destination.
TRAVEL
Aviation Week

Daily Memo: European Industry Continues Hydrogen Brainstorming

The research and technology effort in Europe toward the use of hydrogen in commercial air transport is in full swing, but the readiness level varies depending on the industry segment. Aircraft handling at airports looks close to the entry-into-service stage, with comprehensive testing in the offing... Subscription Required. Daily Memo:...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
Country
Belgium
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Portugal
Country
Greece
Country
Germany
Place
Madrid, Spain
Country
Netherlands
breakingtravelnews.com

European travel well below 2019 levels over peak summer months

New research from ForwardKeys reveals that international flights to European destinations in July and August reached 40 per cent of pre-pandemic levels. This is significantly better than last year (which was 27 per cent), when the Covid-19 pandemic caused widespread lockdowns; and vaccines were not yet approved. However, the picture...
TRAVEL
breakingtravelnews.com

Norwegian continues to see recovery in European aviation

Traffic figures at Norwegian for August show a continued increase in the number of passengers. The number of future bookings has also continued to increase in line with an expanding route network as more people are fully vaccinated and EU countries accept international Covid-19 certificates for travel. Due to increased...
INDUSTRY
Travel Weekly

International flights to European destinations ‘under 40% of pre-pandemic summer levels’

International flights to European destinations in July and August reached less than 40% of pre-pandemic levels, according to the latest independent study. The countries which fared worst were those relying more on long-haul tourism, such as France and Italy, and those which imposed the most onerous and volatile travel restrictions like the UK, which languished at the bottom of the list, achieving just 14.3% of 2019 levels.
PUBLIC HEALTH
hotelbusiness.com

Radisson Hotel Group on track to reach 50 hotels in North Africa by 2025

Radisson Hotel Group has signed nine hotels in North Africa to date this year. This has boosted the group’s North Africa portfolio, comprising the Maghreb countries along with Libya and Egypt, to more than 30 hotels in operation and under development, placing them on track to reach more than 50 hotels by 2025.
INDUSTRY
TravelDailyNews.com

Tiqets announces Remarkable Venue Awards 2021 in partnership with Tourism Innovation Summit

Tiqets announced that its 5th annual Remarkable Venue Awards, celebrating the best museums and attractions worldwide, will be hosted at the Tourism Innovation Summit (TIS) in Seville on November 10. The free hybrid event will allow attendees to join either in-person in Seville or virtually through livestream. Applications for the Best Hidden Gem and Most Innovative Venue awards are now open through September 30.
TRAVEL
tripsavvy.com

Live out Your European Fantasies at This New Lakeside Geneva Hotel

Want to live out your dreams of being a European princess? The newest addition to the hotel portfolio of the chic Oetker Collection will let you do just that. Opened Sept. 1, 2021, in Geneva, Switzerland, The Woodward is a suite-only hotel located right on the lake with sweeping views of the water and the majestic Mont Blanc. It's the collection's first hotel in the country.
LIFESTYLE
allthatsinteresting.com

The Angel Makers Of Nagyrév: The Women Who Poisoned Their Families In 1920s Hungary

In 1929, a mass poisoning plot was uncovered in a rural Hungarian town that saw 40 people murdered — and 34 women implicated as the so-called Angel Makers of Nagyrév. Between 1914 and 1929, a band of women now known as the Angel Makers of Nagyrév, Hungary, poisoned an estimated 40 men and children in their small village — though some estimate they killed closer to 300.
WORLD
TravelDailyNews.com

Four amazing places you should visit on your trip to Italy

Italy has been around for centuries. There are still untouched villages and ancient ruins that have been changed over time to be found, all packed into the beautiful landscape of this country. If you're thinking about taking a trip to Italy soon, here's 4 amazing places you should visit. Rome...
TRAVEL
Silicon Republic

Sendoso to open European HQ in Dublin after raising $100m

Sendoso has raised $100m in Series C funding to help its global expansion plan, which includes a new base in Ireland. Corporate gifting platform Sendoso plans to open a new European headquarters in Dublin. The Irish office will feature a dedicated logistics and supply chain operation to support the company’s 20,000 global users.
BUSINESS
Las Vegas Herald

Autonomous Luxury Vehicle Market To Witness Excellent Long-Term Growth By 2027 | BMW, Tesla, Daimler, Continental, Audi

HTF MI recently released a research document on Worldwide Autonomous Luxury Vehicle Market that includes survey highlights, in-depth interviews insights with industry experts, and a review of industry dynamics with help of our global network of consultants and executives within the OEMs & aftermarket. These market estimates have been evaluated considering base year as 2021 and by studying the impact of various macro-economic factors, local and regional regulatory regimes to better understand current market dynamics affecting the Worldwide Autonomous Luxury Vehicle growth and further bottom-up approach is applied to deliver comprehensive company profiles of major and emerging players of the industry, including Daimler (Germany), BMW (Germany), Tesla (US), Audi (Germany), Robert Bosch (Germany), Continental (Germany), Denso (Japan) & Delphi (UK).
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy