Summer 2021: The European hotel industry on a path to recovery
PARIS - This summer, vaccinations and health passports have enabled hotels on the continent to host a hefty chunk of their domestic and European clientele. Compared to 2020, performance in 2021 is up in all European countries, not only in terms of Occupancy Rate but also in terms of Average Daily Rate and RevPAR. The Occupancy Rate climbed by 17.7 points from 2020, crossing the symbolic 50% threshold (to 52.2%). Revenue per Available Room reached 51.8 euros between July 1 and August 21, a 68.0% increase from 2020.www.traveldailynews.com
