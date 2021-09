Boris Johnson‘s controversial social care funding plans have been approved by MPs.The Commons voted last night by 319 to 248 in favour of the UK-wide 1.25 percentage point increase on National Insurance contributions, despite five Tory backbenchers voting against the measure and another 37 opting not to vote at all.Speaking in the Commons earlier this week, the Prime Minister announced the move, as well as a 1.25 per cent increase in the dividend tax for those who receive income from owning shares. The latter tax is expected to raise £600m.He said: “No Conservative government ever wants to raise taxes...

