As much as a third of Indiana’s workforce may be in the gig economy. That’s part of what’s driving a labor shortage. The Bureau of Labor Statistics estimated in 2019 that 36-percent of workers nationwide are in the gig economy, from day laborers to Uber drivers to freelance writers. That would translate to one-point-one-million Hoosiers. Ball State economist Michael Hicks says the number might be as low as 750-thousand, but that’s still more than one in three workers. And he says the pandemic has sharply accelerated a trend toward remote work that was already in motion.

INDIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO