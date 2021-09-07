CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peakwork sets up new technology base for Alpitour Group

By Theodore Koumelis
TravelDailyNews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDUESSELDORF / TURIN (IT) – The German technology specialist Peakwork was able to win the Italian travel group and tour operator Alpitour as a new major strategic partner and client for the Peakwork network. Alpitour has already implemented Peakwork’s technology for the supply, production and distribution of travel products. The implementation of Peakwork technology is a key milestone within Alpitour Group’s Innova project with regards to digital transformation across all company areas.

