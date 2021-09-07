Peakwork sets up new technology base for Alpitour Group

CEO Adrien Thominet was recently appointed Executive Chairman of ECS Group, succeeding Bertrand Schmoll. He took over the Executive Chairman role on 01 August 2021. Adrien Thominet has been with ECS Group for more than 25 years, becoming its COO in 2011 and then CEO in 2017. Over the past four years, ECS Group has seen enormous development, both in network and client base growth, as well as in innovation and technology. The world’s largest integrated GSSA which is driven by its credo to be “more than a GSSA”, has worked to disrupt and reinvent the traditional GSA concept, and to future-proof the ECS Group service portfolio. In this regard, it offers airline customers a Total Cargo Management (TCM) concept, alongside a wide range of “à la carte” services and abilities. By investing heavily in digitalisation, successfully introducing and adapting a range of inhouse business intelligence and training platform tools, ECS Group ensures complete alignment with the evolving needs of its airline customers. It has proven to be a valuable air cargo logistics partner not simply in its operational expertise, but also as a forward-thinking industry consultant. Today, it represents over 150 quality airlines of all sizes across the globe, and provides capacity support to around 10,000 freight forwarders. The Group has seen exponential development on all continents, and now numbers more than 1,200 employees across 167 subsidiaries in 50 countries within APAC, Europe, North America, and Latin America. In 2020, it transported a record 1,1 million tons of cargo.

