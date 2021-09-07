Amanda Lynnn Pullen Rigas
Amanda Lynnn Pullen Rigas age 33 of Tallahassee, Florida passed away on Saturday, September 4, 2021. She was born on October 4, 1987 and spent most of her life in Chattahoochee, Florida where she was a member of the First United Methodist Church. Amanda was a 2006 graduate of Sneads High School and the class president. After high school, she played sports at Jefferson Davis Community College and then attended FAMU where she earned her master’s degree in History. Amanda enjoyed being outdoors, hiking, camping and kayaking. One of her favorite pastimes was sleeping.jacksoncountytimes.net
