Lawrence Herzberg
Lawrence Herzberg, 96, of Stockbridge, Georgia, formerly of Creston went home to be with his Lord on September 2, 2021. Funeral services will be held Friday, September 10, 11:00am, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Creston, Iowa, 800 N. Sumner Avenue, Creston, Iowa, with family visitation at 10:00am at the church. Rev. John Rutz will officiate the service. Graveside services will be held Saturday, September 11, 10:30am, at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, 1614 P Avenue, Clarinda, Iowa. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to the Trinity Lutheran Church Building Fund or to Lutheran Hour Ministries. Online condolences can be made at www.powersfh.com.www.crestonnews.com
