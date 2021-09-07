CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Creston, IA

Lawrence Herzberg

Creston News Advertiser
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLawrence Herzberg, 96, of Stockbridge, Georgia, formerly of Creston went home to be with his Lord on September 2, 2021. Funeral services will be held Friday, September 10, 11:00am, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Creston, Iowa, 800 N. Sumner Avenue, Creston, Iowa, with family visitation at 10:00am at the church. Rev. John Rutz will officiate the service. Graveside services will be held Saturday, September 11, 10:30am, at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, 1614 P Avenue, Clarinda, Iowa. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to the Trinity Lutheran Church Building Fund or to Lutheran Hour Ministries. Online condolences can be made at www.powersfh.com.

www.crestonnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

5 takeaways after Gov. Gavin Newsom prevails in California recall

Costa Mesa, California (CNN) — California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom delivered a decisive answer to the question of whether voters would penalize those who enacted strict policies aimed at slowing the coronavirus pandemic, triumphing over an effort to recall him Tuesday. Newsom faced the first recall election in California in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

DOJ asks judge to block Texas from enacting abortion law

The Department of Justice (DOJ) filed an emergency motion Tuesday night to issue an order that would stop Texas from implementing its new controversial abortion law, which prohibits abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy. DOJ argued in its motion that Texas adopted the measure “to prevent women from...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Creston, IA
Creston, IA
Obituaries
State
Iowa State
Iowa State
Iowa Obituaries
City
Afton, IA
State
Georgia State
City
West Des Moines, IA
Georgia State
Georgia Obituaries
City
Missouri Valley, IA
City
Clarinda, IA
City
Stockbridge, GA
The Associated Press

Putin in self-isolation due to COVID cases in inner circle

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin entered self-isolation after people in his inner circle became infected with the coronavirus, the Kremlin said Tuesday, adding that the leader himself tested negative for COVID-19. Putin, who is fully vaccinated with Russia’s Sputnik V, held several public engagements indoors Monday and even said that he may have to quarantine soon. An aide at the time sought to suggest he was speaking generally and insisted Tuesday that no one’s heath was endangered.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trinity Lutheran Church#Clarinda High School#Christian#St Louis Cardinals#The Minnesota Vikings
The Associated Press

Haiti prosecutor seeks to charge PM in killing, is replaced

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A new chief prosecutor was sworn in Tuesday just hours after his predecessor asked a judge to charge Prime Minister Ariel Henry in the slaying of the president and to bar him from leaving Haiti, a move that could further destabilize a country roiled by turmoil following the assassination and a recent major earthquake.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy