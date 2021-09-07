CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Estée Lauder Just Announced A New Partnership With Poet Amanda Gorman

By Tatjana Freund
Elle
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn September 2nd, Estée Lauder companies–which include the brands MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, and Clinique to name a few–and the Estée Lauder brand itself announced an innovative three-year long partnership with poet and activist Amanda Gorman. Gorman, who was the youngest inaugural poet in U.S. history when she recited her poetry for the Biden inauguration, has been named the Global Changemaker and Curator of the new "WRITING CHANGE" literacy initiative by Estée Lauder.

www.elle.com

